Deutsche Bank Upgrades BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3M)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3M) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.60% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 115.37 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 89.73 GBX to a high of 177.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.60% from its latest reported closing price of 81.48 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 3,963MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3M is 0.29%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 50,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,276K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,359K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,808K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,763K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,379K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 3,818K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,430K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,518K shares , representing a decrease of 31.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3M by 34.36% over the last quarter.

