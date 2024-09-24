Deutsche Bank Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (LSE:0HLQ)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Bank of New York Mellon (LSE:0HLQ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of New York Mellon is 72.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.39 GBX to a high of 79.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of 71.39 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of New York Mellon is 18,699MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HLQ is 0.34%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 769,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 54,772K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,408K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 6.30% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 36,449K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,660K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,868K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,193K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,137K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,731K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,545K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HLQ by 47.95% over the last quarter.

