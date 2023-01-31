Deutsche Bank Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

On January 30, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Axalta Coating Systems from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.51% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $29.39. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.51% from its latest reported closing price of $29.54.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is $5,080MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.80, an increase of 108.73%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 17,088,246 shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,193,231 shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 16,664,259 shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,836,575 shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,268,834 shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,944,061 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,939,217 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,779,396 shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 7,787,348 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,309,872 shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AXTA is 0.3537%, an increase of 3.9507%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 290,071K shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, its coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.