Deutsche Bank Upgrades Avient (AVNT)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.23% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avient is $52.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.23% from its latest reported closing price of $44.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avient is 3,710MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avient. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNT is 0.25%, an increase of 104.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 113,100K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNT is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,992K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,804K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 27.79% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,370K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,870K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 4.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,838K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Avient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avient Corporation, with 2020 pro forma revenues of $3.8 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world.

