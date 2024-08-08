Deutsche Bank Upgrades Aramark (LSE:0HHB)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Aramark (LSE:0HHB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aramark is 36.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 32.06 GBX to a high of 41.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of 34.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is 19,744MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HHB is 0.26%, an increase of 15.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 322,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 23,713K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 18,802K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,347K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 17,823K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,899K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 11.50% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 16,913K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,392K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,710K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HHB by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.