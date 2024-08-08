Deutsche Bank Upgrades Aramark (ARMK)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aramark is $37.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of $33.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is 19,691MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMK is 0.26%, an increase of 14.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 322,945K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMK is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 23,713K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 18,802K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,347K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 17,823K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,899K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 11.50% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 16,913K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,392K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,710K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Aramark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

