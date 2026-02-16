Deutsche Bank Upgrades Airbnb (ABNB)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (NasdaqGS:ABNB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.03% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is $148.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.03% from its latest reported closing price of $121.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 12,993MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an decrease of 218 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.32%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 388,943K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 15,454K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,237K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,534K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,504K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,251K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,028K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,076K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,028K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,905K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 6.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.