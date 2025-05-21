Deutsche Bank Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (BMV:ACAD)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (BMV:ACAD) from Hold to Buy.

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 10.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.26%, an increase of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 169,517K shares.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,878K shares representing 26.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 8,540K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,706K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,648K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares , representing an increase of 52.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 95.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,849K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 3,663K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

