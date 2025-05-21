Deutsche Bank Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ACAD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.02% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $24.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.02% from its latest reported closing price of $21.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 827MM, a decrease of 17.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.17%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 189,239K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,878K shares representing 25.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 8,540K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,706K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,648K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares , representing an increase of 52.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 95.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,849K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 3,663K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years it has been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. It developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Its late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research it is exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

