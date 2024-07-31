Deutsche Bank Upgrades 3M (SNSE:MMMCL)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for 3M (SNSE:MMMCL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,713 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMMCL is 0.28%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 389,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,383K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,337K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 11.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,928K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,491K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,100K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,823K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 26.46% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 8,795K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 15.52% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 8,277K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 10.67% over the last quarter.

