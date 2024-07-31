Deutsche Bank Upgrades 3M (LSE:0QNY)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for 3M (LSE:0QNY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.62% Downside

As of May 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for 3M is 92.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 71.91 GBX to a high of 106.93 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.62% from its latest reported closing price of 107.97 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is 33,236MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,712 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QNY is 0.28%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 389,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,383K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,337K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 11.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,928K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,491K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,100K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,823K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 26.46% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 8,795K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 15.52% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 8,277K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QNY by 10.67% over the last quarter.

