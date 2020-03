Deutsche Bank to sponsor Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team - sources

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is set to ink a sponsorship deal with the local soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as Wednesday, sidelines Commerzbank CBKG.DE, the team's current long-time sponsor and a top Deutsche Bank competitor.

The Frankfurt-based banks, Eintracht and a spokesman for the Commerzbank Arena declined to comment.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.