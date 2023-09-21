News & Insights

Deutsche Bank to see 'normalization' in FIC business in Q3, CFO says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 21, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE will see a "normalisation" of its fixed income and currency trading business in the third quarter from a strong performance a year ago, the lender's finance chief James von Moltke said on Thursday.

The business makes up a big chunk of the investment banking revenue at Germany's largest bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.