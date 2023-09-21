Deutsche Bank to see 'normalization' in FIC business in Q3, CFO says

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE will see a "normalisation" of its fixed income and currency trading business in the third quarter from a strong performance a year ago, the lender's finance chief James von Moltke said on Thursday.

The business makes up a big chunk of the investment banking revenue at Germany's largest bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

