Deutsche Bank to review Postbank tech migration - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board has tasked its auditor EY with reviewing the Postbank IT integration, which has caused numerous customer complaints due to disruptions, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The result could result in cuts to bonuses, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment on the story.

