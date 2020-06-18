Deutsche Bank to pay $10 mln over spoofing charges, reporting failures -CFTC

Updates with details throughout

June 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DEwill pay more than $10 million to settle federal court charges of market manipulation and of alleged violations of data reporting obligations, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday.

Deutsche agreed to pay a $1.25 million penalty to settle the allegations that two of the bank's traders engaged in numerous instances of a type of market manipulation called "spoofing" in Treasury futures and Eurodollar futures contracts on CME, the bank said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the bank did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The CFTC has been aggressively pursuing traders for the practice, a tactic designed to create a false appearance of demand. In 2018, the agency established a task force dedicated to rooting out this form of market manipulation.

Deutsche will also pay a $9 million penalty over separate civil charges for failures related to its business continuity and disaster plans and for violations of swap reporting requirements.

The charges stem from an issue in 2016, when an unprecedented outage in the bank's swap reporting platform kept Deutsche unable to report data for multiple asset classes for five days, exacerbating existing report problems at the firm, the CFTC said. In 2015, Deutsche agreed to a CFTC order to improve its internal controls after being charged with failures in swaps reporting.

