Deutsche Bank To Issue Securities That Qualify As Additional Tier 1 Capital

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Monday announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size with a minimum of $1 billion.

This was decided by the Management Board with the approval of the Chairman's Committee of the Supervisory Board.

The securities will be subject to a write-down provision if Deutsche Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125% and be subject to other loss-absorption features pursuant to the applicable capital rules.

The securities are registered in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.