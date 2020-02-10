Deutsche Bank to issue at least $1 bln in AT1 securities

(Adds details, background) LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Monday it would issue at least $1 billion in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities as the bank manages its regulatory capital requirements. The decision was made by the management board and approved by a committee of the supervisory board, the German bank said. Deutsche Bank's decision to issue AT1 securities will soothe investor worries over an existing U.S. dollar contingent convertible (CoCo) instrument that is redeemable in April this year. [DE107155147=] AT1 securities are a type of CoCo instrument, which were designed in the wake of the financial crisis to try to ensure investors, rather than taxpayers, would be on the hook if a bank runs into financial difficulties. While CoCo debt is perpetual by nature, banks almost always redeem them when the first "call" date comes due, or risk stoking speculation over their cash and solvency position. Speculation was rife over whether or not Deutsche Bank would redeem the CoCo bond given its recent travails. [nL8N29Z0VZ] The German bank's decision comes at a time when the market for CoCo bonds has arguably never been better, with several Italian banks tapping that market more expected. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES/ (UPDATE 1)

