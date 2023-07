(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said Tuesday that it has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of up to 450 million euros which is envisaged to start in August and to be completed before year end 2023.

All required regulatory disclosures will be made before the actual commencement of the share repurchase program.

