Deutsche Bank To Initiate Share Repurchase Program Of EUR 300 Mln

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said it has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received.

The Management Board also plans to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the financial year 2021.

The decisions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of about 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.

