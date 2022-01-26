Markets
DB

Deutsche Bank To Initiate Share Repurchase Program Of EUR 300 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said it has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received.

The Management Board also plans to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the financial year 2021.

The decisions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of about 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular