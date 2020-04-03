Deutsche Bank to hold annual general meeting online

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Friday that it would hold this year's annual general meeting online amid precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The bank will detail procedures for the meeting, scheduled for May 20, at a later date.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

