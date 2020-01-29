Deutsche Bank to halve 2019 bonuses for board members

Deutsche Bank's management board has decided to halve 2019 bonuses for individual board members, the lender said on Wednesday.

Detlef Polaschek, deputy chair of the bank's supervisory board, said in a statement that the board had made the decision to waive individual performance-related remuneration to contribute to the bank's turnaround.

Variable compensation for the board will total around 13 billion euros ($14.42 billion) in 2019, down from around 26 billion euros in 2018.

"Both shareholder and employee representatives welcome this decision, which deserves respect," Polaschek said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt first reported the bonus reduction.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

