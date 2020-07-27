US Markets

Deutsche Bank to end global business activities in coal mining by 2025

Tom Sims Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Deutsche Bank said on Monday that it would end business activities worldwide related to coal mining by 2025 at the latest.

The German lender also said that, effective immediately, it would not finance new projects in the Arctic or oil sand projects.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

