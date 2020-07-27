Deutsche Bank to end global business activities in coal mining by 2025

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Monday that it would end business activities worldwide related to coal mining by 2025 at the latest.

The German lender also said that, effective immediately, it would not finance new projects in the Arctic or oil sand projects.

