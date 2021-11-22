Markets
Deutsche Bank To Elect Alex Wynaendts As Chairman; Names Olivier Vigneron Group Chief Risk Officer

(RTTNews) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) CEO Christian Sewing said the Supervisory Board intend to elect Alex Wynaendts as Chairman.

The Board plans to propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2022 that Wynaendts be elected to the Supervisory Board.

The company noted that Paul Achleitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, had made an early decision not to run for the Supervisory Board again after 10 years in office.

Separately, the company said Olivier Vigneron has been designated as Deutsche Bank's Group Chief Risk Officer, effective June 1, 2022.

Subject to regulatory approvals, he will succeed Stuart Lewis, who in March announced his decision to retire after the Annual General Meeting 2022 after 25 years' service.

Vigneron will join Deutsche Bank as a Senior Group Director on March 1, 2022. He is joining Deutsche Bank from Natixis, where he served as Chief Risk Officer since 2020.

