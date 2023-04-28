News & Insights

Deutsche Bank to buy institutional stockbroker Numis for $511 mln pounds

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

April 28, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Numis Corp Plc NUM.L, a London-based institutional stockbroker and corporate advisor, said on Friday that it would be acquired by Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE for about 410 million pounds ($511.2 million).

The 350 pence-per-share all-cash offer represents a premium of 72% to Numis stock's Thursday close. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.