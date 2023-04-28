Deutsche Bank to buy institutional stockbroker Numis for $511 mln pounds

April 28 (Reuters) - Numis Corp Plc NUM.L, a London-based institutional stockbroker and corporate advisor, said on Friday that it would be acquired by Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE for about 410 million pounds ($511.2 million).

The 350 pence-per-share all-cash offer represents a premium of 72% to Numis stock's Thursday close. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

