News & Insights

Deutsche Bank to buy British stockbroker Numis for $511 mln

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 28, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds Deutsche Bank comment, background

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Friday it had agreed to buy Numis Corp NUM.L, a London-based institutional stockbroker and corporate adviser, for about 410 million pounds ($511.2 million) as the German company deepens links with the UK corporate client segment.

The 350 pence-per-share, all-cash offer represents a premium of 72% to Numis stock's Thursday close.

Numis recommended the offer, which comprises 339 pence in cash, an interim dividend of 6 pence per Numis share for the six months ended March 2023 and an additional interim dividend of 5 pence per share.

"The transaction will allow Deutsche Bank to accelerate its Global Hausbank strategy by unlocking a much deeper engagement with the corporate client segment in the UK," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

As part of its Global Hausbank strategy, Deutsche Bank as the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots, aims to become a "global local bank" - the first point of contact in all financial matters.

Deutsche Bank said it will combine its existing UK and Ireland corporate finance business with Numis and intends to co-brand with Numis for the relevant UK activities.

The UK is the largest investment banking market in Europe and Numis is a diversified investment bank with a leading UK franchise. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lincoln Feast)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.