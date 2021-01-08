US Markets

Deutsche Bank to agree to pay $100 mln over bribery charges- NYT

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is expected to agree to pay more than $100 million to settle charges related to allegedly violating anti-bribery laws as it tried to win business in places like China, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Deutsche Bank is expected to enter into a so-called deferred prosecution agreement in Brooklyn federal court, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter. https://nyti.ms/2LeCNMb

