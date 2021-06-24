Deutsche Bank taps Oracle to simplify its IT, cut costs

By the end of next year, half of the unit's staff would be software engineers, up from 30% at the end of 2020, he said at an event this week.

Oracle is planning to transfer platforms of some of Deutsche Bank's core functions such as payments, trading and risk management to one system, promising smooth operation and regular updates, the two groups said on Thursday.

"We want to reduce the complexity of our technology estate. The goal is to run the bank with around one third of the applications we have today," Leukert told Reuters.

Deutsche declined to comment on how much it was investing in the IT upgrades.

For less critical applications, Deutsche already uses technology from Google GOOGL.O and will continue to work with SAP SAPG.DE technology.

Oracle is setting up a private cloud for Deutsche Bank, modernising the bank's technology that must stay on premises for regulatory reasons. Oracle has created clouds for others but Deutsche's would be its largest to date, Oracle manager Juan Loaiza said.

