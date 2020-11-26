Deutsche Bank, Talanx Agree Distribution Partnership For Insurance Products

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank and Talanx have agreed to a long-term distribution partnership for insurance products.

Talanx noted that retail clients at Deutsche Bank, Postbank and BHW Bausparkasse will be able to insure their consumer and mortgage loans exclusively with the Talanx Group, starting from 2023. A ten-year agreement will take effect on 1 January 2023.

Talanx noted that Deutsche Bank already signed a long-term sales cooperation agreement for life and property insurance in September; now the new move lays the groundwork for a partnership to assist the bank's clients in the area of credit insurance as well.

