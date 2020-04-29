Deutsche Bank swings to Q1 loss amid restructuring, coronavirus outbreak

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE swung to a loss in the first quarter as the bank undergoes a costly overhaul amid the coronavirus crisis, the German lender said on Wednesday.

The bank earlier this week published some metrics for earnings but not the bottom-line figure attributable to shareholders, which showed a loss of 43 million euros ($46.64 million) in the quarter compared with a 97 million euro profit a year ago.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

