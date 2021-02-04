Deutsche Bank swings to net profit in 2020, its first since 2014

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE swung to a small annual profit in 2020, its first since 2014, on the back of strong gains at its investment banking division, the German lender said on Thursday.

The net profit attributable to shareholders of 113 million euros ($135.69 million) compares with a 2019 loss of 5.7 billion euros. Analysts had expected a loss of around 300 million euros for 2020.

The swing to profit is a victory for Chief Executive Christian Sewing, who was promoted in 2018 to turn around Germany's largest lender after years of losses and steep fines for money laundering and its role in the mortgage crisis.

($1 = 0.8328 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

