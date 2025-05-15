Deutsche Bank Stock Hits 52-Week High: Is It Worth Buying Now?

Deutsche Bank DB shares touched a new 52-week high of $27.82 in yesterday’s trading session. Over the past month, the DB stock has gained 20.6%, outperforming the industry. Its peers HSBC Holdings plc HSBC and Barclays BCS, have risen 14.1% and 18.7%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The strength in the DB share price can be attributable to its robust first-quarter 2025 results, which drove investors' confidence in the stock. The company's profit before tax in the first quarter of 2025 rose 39.3% year over year to €2.8 billion. Also, net revenues rose 9.6% year over year, primarily driven by strong growth in net interest income and net commissions and fee income. Recently, the company also announced a new share repurchase program, enforcing its commitment to enhance shareholder value.

Does the DB stock have more upside left despite hitting a 52-week high? Let us try to decipher that.

Factors Aiding Deutsche Bank’s Growth

Revenue Strength: Growth in net revenues has been a key strength at Deutsche Bank. Net revenues have seen a CAGR of 5.8% over the last three years (ended 2024). The rising trend continued in the first quarter of 2025. Deutsche Bank's efforts to shift its focus from investment banking to more stable and capital-light businesses, like private banks, corporate banks and asset management units, look impressive.

In addition, the bank completed the acquisition of Numis in 2023, which supports the Asset Management segment. These efforts are expected to aid revenues in the upcoming period.

Sales Estimates

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Liquidity & Capital Position: The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 134% as of March 31, 2025. Also, as of the same date, its total debt (comprising long-term debt and other short-term borrowings) was €131.5 billion, out of which only €15.1 billion was short-term borrowings, while its cash, central bank and interbank balances totaled €159 billion. This showcases that the company has sufficient resources to fulfil its obligations.

DB is focused on strengthening its capital position. As of March 31, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio was 13.8%, which increased from 13.4% in the year-ago quarter. Risk-weighted asset (RWA) reductions and strong organic capital generation enabled the bank to see an improvement in the CET1 ratio. In the first quarter of 2025, the bank achieved cumulative RWA-equivalent reductions of €28 billion, nearing its 2025-end target of €25-€30 billion.

Impressive Capital Return Strategy: Deutsche Bank's plans to return excess capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks look impressive.

The bank initiated a €750-million share repurchase program in April 2025, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Coupled with a proposed 68 cents per share dividend, Deutsche Bank aims to return €2.1 billion to shareholders in 2025.

With a clear trajectory to exceed its €8-billion capital distribution target for 2022-2026, the company remains committed to delivering strong shareholder returns. Given its strong balance sheet and favorable payout rate compared with the industry, its future capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

Is Deutsche Bank Stock Worth Buying Now?

A strong balance sheet position and revenue growth will likely support Deutsche Bank's financials in the upcoming period. Also, the company’s strong liquidity profile aids sustainable capital distribution moves, enhancing shareholders' returns.

From a valuation standpoint, DB appears somewhat inexpensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a discount with a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 8.33X, above the industry average of 9.31X. Its peers, HSBC Holding and Barclays are trading at P/E multiples of 8.44X and 7.13X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hence, given its strong growth trajectory and discounted valuation, Deutsche Bank is a solid bet for investors now.

DB currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.