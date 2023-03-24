Deutsche Bank shares whipsaw after CDS blow-out

LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank shares DBKGn.DE dropped as much as 3.4% in Friday's premarket trade, after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before fuelled concerns about the overall stability of Europe's banks.

Deutsche shares, which have lost a fifth of their value so far this month already, were last indicated up 0.9% in premarket trade on the Lang & Schwartz platform.

They closed 3.2% lower on Thursday, while the bank's credit default swaps DB5YEUAM=MG - a form of insurance for bondholders - shot up to 173 basis points from 142 bps the day before, according to data from S&P Market Intelligence on Thursday.

This marks the largest one-day rise in Deutsche's CDS on record, according to Refinitiv data.

