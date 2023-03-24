Deutsche Bank shares whipsaw after CDS blow-out

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank shares DBKGn.DE dropped as much as 3.4% in Friday's premarket trade, after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before fuelled concerns about the overall stability of Europe's banks.

Deutsche shares, which have lost a fifth of their value so far this month already, were last indicated up 0.9% in premarket trade on the Lang & Schwartz platform.

They closed 3.2% lower on Thursday, while the bank's credit default swaps DB5YEUAM=MG - a form of insurance for bondholders - shot up to 173 basis points from 142 bps the day before, according to data from S&P Market Intelligence on Thursday.

This marks the largest one-day rise in Deutsche's CDS on record, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.