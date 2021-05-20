Deutsche Bank sets targets for sustainable investments, women leaders

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

German lender Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it would pump more than 200 billion euros ($243.88 billion) into so-called sustainable financing and investments by 2023, two years earlier than intitially planned.

The bank also said it would aim for more female leaders within its ranks, with women making up 35% of managing director, director and vice president roles by 2025. That's up from 29% now.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

