Deutsche Bank Sets Target for Sustainable Investment by 2025

Deutsche Bank DB is planning to invest €200 billion in sustainable business activities, mainly environmental, social and governance (ESG), by the end of 2025.

The lender seeks to issue green bonds to raise funds for further developing renewable energy sources or for projects aimed at boosting energy efficiency. Notably, Deutsche would issue its first-ever green bond late in 2020.

In 2019, nearly 80% of the bank’s electricity across the globe came from renewable energy sources. It plans to make renewable energy its power source for entire operations by 2025. The step is consistent with the company’s policy of transitioning to carbon neutrality and reducing emissions of primary greenhouse gases.

“We are driven by a very strong conviction to help shape the global change to a sustainable, climate-neutral and social economy,” said CEO Christian Sewing. He added, “We are starting from a good base because, as a globally active financing house, we can serve the growing demand of our clients for sustainable investment products by ourselves.”

Deutsche will also revise its oil and gas policy by June-end in order to provide a clear framework for financing and investments in the area.

Of late, investors have been showing interest in sustainable investing. BofA Global Research estimates that the amount invested in ESG funds could rise $15-20 trillion over the next two decades.

Thus, several major banks have taken efforts in the space. PNC Financial PNC issued its first green bond in November 2019 to fund eligible projects that promote a transition to a low-carbon economy. Also, in 2017, Citigroup C announced to invest $100 billion by 2025 in projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, while JPMorgan JPM pledged $200 billion between 2017 and 2025.

Our Take

Deutsche Bank's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable.

However, the company continues to be plagued with several headwinds and remains under the scrutiny of investors. Also, litigation issues related to past misconduct and legal costs might impede its bottom-line growth.

Shares of the company lost 9.7% over the last six months compared with the 41.3% decline recorded by the industry.

Deutsche Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

