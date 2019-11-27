US Markets

Deutsche Bank sells $50 billion in assets to Goldman Sachs amid overhaul - source

Deutsche Bank has sold $50 billion (45 billion euros) in unwanted assets to Goldman Sachs as part of its restructuring, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg report.

The assets, related to emerging market debt, were part of Deutsche's unit to wind down unwanted securities, the person said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Goldman Sachs could not be reached for comment.

(1 euro = $1.1022)

