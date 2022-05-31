Deutsche Bank sees Q2 strength at investment bank, corporate unit

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has seen strength in its investment and corporate banking units in the second quarter, board member Fabrizio Campelli said on Tuesday.

Campelli said the lender was "actually quite happy" with its investment bank, where "many of the trends" of the first quarter continued in the second quarter, especially in fixed-income and currency trading.

The corporate bank has seen "strong performance" across all business lines in the quarter, he said at a conference.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.