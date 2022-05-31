Deutsche Bank sees Q2 strength at investment bank, corporate unit

Deutsche Bank has seen strength in its investment and corporate banking units in the second quarter, board member Fabrizio Campelli said on Tuesday.

Campelli said the lender was "actually quite happy" with its investment bank, where "many of the trends" of the first quarter continued in the second quarter, especially in fixed-income and currency trading.

The corporate bank has seen "strong performance" across all business lines in the quarter, he said at a conference.

