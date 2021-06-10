Deutsche Bank sees 300 million euro hit from recent court ruling

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE expects to take a 300 million euro ($364.71 million) hit from a recent court rulling that favors consumers over banking fees, the lender's finance chief said on Thursday.

The bank foresees a 100 million euro provision in the current quarter and temporary revenue declines of 100 million euros in both the second and third quarters, CFO James von Moltke said at an online conference.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

