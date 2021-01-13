Deutsche Bank sees 2020 risk provisions of 1.8 bln eur, CFO tells Die Zeit

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank expects risk provisions of around 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) for 2020, the German lender's chief financial officer told weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE expects risk provisions of around 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) for 2020, the German lender's chief financial officer told weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

That compares with about 700 million a year earlier and is roughly in line with the 1.9 billion euros expected by analysts.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More