Deutsche Bank sees 2020 risk provisions of 1.8 bln eur, CFO tells Die Zeit

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE expects risk provisions of around 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) for 2020, the German lender's chief financial officer told weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

That compares with about 700 million a year earlier and is roughly in line with the 1.9 billion euros expected by analysts.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.