Deutsche Bank says won't exercise option to redeem AT1 notes in April

Adds details, background

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday it would not exercise its option to redeem $1.25 billion in Additional Tier 1 (AT1)securities on April 30.

AT1 securities are a type of contingent convertible bond (CoCo) - perpetual instruments which were designed in the wake of the financial crisis to try to ensure investors, rather than taxpayers, would be on the hook if a bank runs into financial difficulties.

It is rare, though not unheard of, that a bank not call such securities. Banco Santander SAN.MC made a similar move last year, roiling markets, though they eventually redeemed the notes this year.

"These decisions reflect the bank's stated strategy of evaluating all call decisions primarily on an economic basis in order to manage the bank's cost of funding," Deutsche said.

Deutsche last month issued new AT1 securities, raising expectations that it would call the outstanding notes in April.

While CoCo debt is perpetual by nature, banks almost always redeem them when the first "call" date comes due, or risk stoking speculation over their cash and solvency position.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Thomas Seythal, Kirsten Donovan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.