Deutsche Bank says won't exercise option to redeem AT1 notes in April

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday that it would not exercise its option to redeem $1.25 billion in so-called Additional Tier 1 securities on April 30.

"These decisions reflect the bank's stated strategy of evaluating all call decisions primarily on an economic basis in order to manage the bank's cost of funding," the bank said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.