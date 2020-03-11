Deutsche Bank says won't exercise option to redeem AT1 notes in April

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it would not exercise its option to redeem $1.25 billion in so-called Additional Tier 1 securities on April 30.

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday that it would not exercise its option to redeem $1.25 billion in so-called Additional Tier 1 securities on April 30.

"These decisions reflect the bank's stated strategy of evaluating all call decisions primarily on an economic basis in order to manage the bank's cost of funding," the bank said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters