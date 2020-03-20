Deutsche Bank says virus outbreak may impact targets

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Friday that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak may affect the lender's ability to meet its financial targets.

"We may be materially adversely affected by a protracted downturn in local, regional or global economic condition," the bank said in its annual report.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

