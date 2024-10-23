Deutsche Bank says on track towards 2024 revenue guidance of around EUR 30B

Net revenues were EUR 7.5B in the third quarter, up 5% over the third quarter of 2023. Commissions and fee income grew 5% year on year to EUR 2.5B, reflecting strong performance of fee and commissions-based businesses, and net interest income in the key segments of the banking book was broadly stable in an environment of further normalisation of interest rates as anticipated. For the first nine months, revenues rose 3% to EUR 22.9B, driven by commissions and fee income which grew 9% to EUR 7.7B, in line with the expected glide path toward the bank’s full-year 2024 guidance for revenues of around EUR 30B.

