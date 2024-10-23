News & Insights

Stocks
DB

Deutsche Bank says on track towards 2024 revenue guidance of around EUR 30B

October 23, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Net revenues were EUR 7.5B in the third quarter, up 5% over the third quarter of 2023. Commissions and fee income grew 5% year on year to EUR 2.5B, reflecting strong performance of fee and commissions-based businesses, and net interest income in the key segments of the banking book was broadly stable in an environment of further normalisation of interest rates as anticipated. For the first nine months, revenues rose 3% to EUR 22.9B, driven by commissions and fee income which grew 9% to EUR 7.7B, in line with the expected glide path toward the bank’s full-year 2024 guidance for revenues of around EUR 30B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.