FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Friday that it would wind down its business in Russia.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Diane Craft)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.