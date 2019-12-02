Deutsche Bank Says the Economy is “Bottoming Out”

(New York)

Deutsche Bank has just gone on the record with a bold prognostication. The bank says that the global economy is âbottoming outâ. While that may sound grave without further context, what Deutsche actually means is that the global economy has already seen the worst of the current downturn. The bank expects that the worldâs economy will be improving next year, meaning we may have finally turned the corner on slowdown fears. âKey to our optimism is that the risks of trade wars and Brexit are evolving in positive ways, and the possibility of a radical policy shift to the far left in the U.S. and the U.K. after their respective elections seems remoteâ, says Deutsche Bankâs research team.

FINSUM: So did we just go through a ârecessionâ and now the economy and market are ready to turn the jets back on? Quite optimistic (especially after a 25% gain in the S&P this year), but not altogether unlikely.

Deutsche Bank

economy

recession

bull market

recovery

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.