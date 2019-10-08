Deutsche Bank says it is too early to comment on details of job cuts

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE on Tuesday said it was too early to comment on details of its plans to cut 18,000 jobs after a media report said that half those cuts would be in Germany.

"It is too early to comment on specific details. Also we don't comment on specific regions/locations," the bank said in a statement.

Executives have said that a significant part of the job cuts will fall in Germany without being more specific.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Tuesday that about half of the 18,000 jobs cuts would occur in Germany as the bank tries to cut costs at its retail division.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

