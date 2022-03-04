Deutsche Bank says it feels confident about IT even with big Russia base

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Friday it has been stress-testing its operations given that it has a big IT centre in Russia and that it was assured of its ability to run its everyday business globally.

"We have rigorously tested our operational resiliency and are confident that the day to day running of our trading business will not be affected," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray)

