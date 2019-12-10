US Markets

Deutsche Bank says hitting profitability target has become more ambitous

Arno Schuetze Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that reaching its 2022 return on equity target of 8% has become more ambitous due to headwinds such as low interest rates in the euro area.

For its core bank, which excludes its internal bad bank, Deutsche Bank set a post-tax return on tangible equity target of above 9% in 2022.

It said that it expected low interest rates to primarily impact the Private Bank and Corporate Bank division in the mid-term, although revenue growth from the investment bank should partially offset this.

In a statement ahead of an investor day, the bank also said that asset reduction in the capital release unit was running ahead of plan.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

