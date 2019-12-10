Deutsche Bank says hitting profitability target has become more ambitous

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Tuesday that reaching its 2022 return on equity target of 8% has become more ambitous due to headwinds such as low interest rates in the euro area.

For its core bank, which excludes its internal bad bank, Deutsche Bank set a post-tax return on tangible equity target of above 9% in 2022.

It said that it expected low interest rates to primarily impact the Private Bank and Corporate Bank division in the mid-term, although revenue growth from the investment bank should partially offset this.

In a statement ahead of an investor day, the bank also said that asset reduction in the capital release unit was running ahead of plan.

(Reporting By Arno Schuetze; editing by John O'Donnell)

((john.odonnell@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1366; Reuters Messaging: john.odonnell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.