Deutsche Bank says does not see good risk reward in shorting dollar anymore

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had changed its view on the U.S. dollar given an extremely uncertain U.S. election outcome and no longer sees a "compelling narrative" for dollar weakness.

Deutsche cited three reasons for its change of view: an easing in expectations for hefty fiscal stimulus, the risk of a protracted contested election result, and a chance that the election uncertainty leads to a politicisation of COVID-19 containment measures.

"All in, we do not see good risk reward in shorting the dollar anymore, especially against EM FX," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, referring to emerging market currencies.

The dollar =USD rose as much as 1.2% overnight to hit more than one-month highs versus its rivals as early U.S. presidential election results indicated a tight race.

