Deutsche Bank says Capital Group holds 3.1% stake

Credit: REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. holds a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Capital Group Companies, Inc. holds a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank , according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. "We are happy for any shareholders, especially those with the track record and credibility of Capital," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTOR/

