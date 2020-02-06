Deutsche Bank says Capital Group holds 3.1% stake

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Capital Group Companies, Inc. holds a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank , according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. "We are happy for any shareholders, especially those with the track record and credibility of Capital," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTOR/

