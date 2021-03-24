Deutsche Bank Says 52% of Its Investors Expect Bitcoin Below $60K in 12 Months
Deutsche Bank’s investor clients mostly see limited upside in bitcoin (BTC) this year and expect a decline towards $20,000-$40,000 in 12 months. Those are the highlights of a monthly market survey conducted by the German lender March 18-22 of 520 market professionals around the world.
Bitcoin has been trading in a sideways range over the past week after failing to sustain an all-time-high around $61,000 reached earlier in the month.
- The 12-month BTC price forecast is more evenly distributed versus the three-month forecast, though a majority (52%) of respondents see prices under $60,000.
- The most common predicted range for bitcoin prices in three months was between $60,000 and $80,000, expected by some 36% of respondents.
- 69% of respondents think bitcoin is more likely to fall by half in 12 months, compared to 65% in February. BTC rallied by roughly 80% from February to March.
- Only 23% of respondents said they had ever bought bitcoin for their personal investments. Just over 40% of respondents under 35 have bought bitcoin compared to just 13% of those over 55.
