Cryptocurrencies

Deutsche Bank Says 52% of Its Investors Expect Bitcoin Below $60K in 12 Months

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

Deutsche Bank’s investor clients mostly see limited upside in bitcoin (BTC) this year and expect a decline towards $20,000-$40,000 in 12 months. Those are the highlights of a monthly market survey conducted by the German lender March 18-22 of 520 market professionals around the world.

Bitcoin has been trading in a sideways range over the past week after failing to sustain an all-time-high around $61,000 reached earlier in the month.

  • The 12-month BTC price forecast is more evenly distributed versus the three-month forecast, though a majority (52%) of respondents see prices under $60,000.
  • The most common predicted range for bitcoin prices in three months was between $60,000 and $80,000, expected by some 36% of respondents.
  • 69% of respondents think bitcoin is more likely to fall by half in 12 months, compared to 65% in February. BTC rallied by roughly 80% from February to March.
  • Only 23% of respondents said they had ever bought bitcoin for their personal investments. Just over 40% of respondents under 35 have bought bitcoin compared to just 13% of those over 55.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular